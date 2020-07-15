LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The federal income tax deadline is today, after being postponed because of the pandemic.
Tax Day is typically April 15, but it was postponed as the coronavirus outbreak spread throughout the nation.
The IRS says they have a huge backlog of paper tax returns because so many IRS employees have been working from home. Millions of taxpayers who filed paper returns have not yet received their refunds, even months after sending them in. Paper returns are being processed in the order they have been received, so taxpayers should not call or file a second return, according to the IRS.
IRS’ website is encouraging taxpayers and tax professionals to file electronically because processing paper returns can take several weeks longer than usual.
People who have not yet filed their taxes can do so online for free through the IRS website.
Anyone in need of an extension to Oct. 15 should submit Form 4868 through a tax professional or online by Wednesday.