BUENA PARK (CBSLA) — Help is needed to find a woman police say abducted her 6-year-old son during a supervised visit.
Stephanie Szolatabic allegedly took her son, Wyatt Bowen, from his foster parent during a monthly supervised visit at Five Below in the Buena Park Mall at about 2 p.m. Sunday, Buena Park Police said.
Detectives obtained a $25,000 child abduction warrant for her arrest Tuesday.
Szolatabic is described as a white woman, 5-foot-7, 128 pounds, with purple tinted hair.
Anyone with information about Wyatt or Szolatabic’s whereabouts can call police at (714) 562-3902, but if they’re seen in public, people can report their location to 911.
