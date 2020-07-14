REDLANDS (CBSLA) – More than 23,000 residents in the city of Redlands could be without water for several days after a major water line break.
Late Monday night, the city announced that there had been a break at a major water transmission line for a pumping station near Ford Park which could leave large swaths of the city with either no or low water pressure for several days.
The leak originated in a 16-inch water transmission line 15 to 20 feet below ground. The pipe was leaking 5.5 million gallons of water per day, the city said, leaving its water reservoirs low.
About 6,000 to 8,000 customers — the equivalent of 23,600 residents — over a 5.5 square-mile area were affected in some capacity, the city said. Those residents were asked to fill tubs and containers immediately.
“Residents are advised to store water in containers and fill tubs for emergency water supplies until further notice and to limit water use to essential needs,” the city said in a news release.
The city had initially reported that 59,500 customers over 14 square miles were affected, but later corrected the number.
Water quality was currently unaffected, but officials say if it drops below a certain level, boil-water notices would be issued.