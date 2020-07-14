Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An arson suspect has been detained in connection with a greater-alarm fire which broke out at a strip mall in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday morning.
The blaze sparked before 4 a.m. in a one-story commercial building in the 800 block of West Chavez Avenue.
L.A. Fire Department crews responded to find the flames spreading to several units of the building and burning through the roof.
It took 83 firefighters to knock it down in 52 minutes, the fire department said.
An arson suspect was detained at the scene by LAPD officers.
The extent of the damage from the fire was not confirmed. Its unclear exactly what type of businesses were housed in the structure.