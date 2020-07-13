CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County reported 373 newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 4,619 cases and 53 virus-related deaths.

A screen onstage shows cars in the parking area during the drive-in live music event ‘Concerts in your Car’ at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on July 11. (Photo by Valerie Macon/AFP-Getty)

The news comes the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor businesses across the state with stricter mandates in county’s on the state’s watchlist — including Ventura — in an effort to slow the spread of the illness.

In light of the statewide mandate, health officials expanded indoor closures in Ventura County to include gyms and fitness centers, places of worship, indoor protests, offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barber shops and indoor malls.

Brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs that do not serve food either outdoors or to go will also have to remain closed in the county.

“Today’s order is effective immediately and the closures will remain in effect until the State Public Health Officer determines it is appropriate to modify the order based on public health conditions,” the county said in a statement.

The county also reported 95 people were hospitalized Monday with 29 being treated in intensive care units with 2,132 active cases under quarantine and 2,434 recoveries.

Ventura County has tested 90,889 people.

