VENTURA (CBSLA) — Ventura County reported 373 newly confirmed coronavirus cases over the weekend, bringing countywide totals to 4,619 cases and 53 virus-related deaths.
The news comes the same day Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of indoor businesses across the state with stricter mandates in county’s on the state’s watchlist — including Ventura — in an effort to slow the spread of the illness.
In light of the statewide mandate, health officials expanded indoor closures in Ventura County to include gyms and fitness centers, places of worship, indoor protests, offices for non-critical infrastructure sectors, personal care services, hair salons and barber shops and indoor malls.
State orders closures of several industries unless they can operate outside or by pick-up. https://t.co/pW02go9QBH. #venturacounty #covid19 pic.twitter.com/h0DeepZEZz
— Ventura County (@CountyVentura) July 13, 2020
Brewpubs, breweries, bars and pubs that do not serve food either outdoors or to go will also have to remain closed in the county.
“Today’s order is effective immediately and the closures will remain in effect until the State Public Health Officer determines it is appropriate to modify the order based on public health conditions,” the county said in a statement.
The county also reported 95 people were hospitalized Monday with 29 being treated in intensive care units with 2,132 active cases under quarantine and 2,434 recoveries.
Ventura County has tested 90,889 people.