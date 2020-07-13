HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — Hollywood’s iconic eatery Musso & Frank Grill announced Monday it will be taking to-go orders and offering delivery service seven days a week for the first time in its century-plus history.

The “Musso’s To You” program will remain in effect until L.A. restaurants are permitted to offer indoor dining once again, according to Mark Echeverria, the restaurant’s CFO/COO and a fourth-generation member of the family of owners.

Musso’s to-go and delivery services are available to patrons Mondays- Saturdays from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sundays from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Menu choices are listed online, minus select Musso’s dishes that “don’t travel well” and will not be available until the dining room reopens again, according to Echeverria.

“Musso & Frank has always been exceptionally grateful for the support of our valued guests but that support was perhaps never been more touching and meaningful to us than during our brief recent re-opening,” he said.

“From the moment we announced our June 26 re-opening date, the reservations page on our site was visited almost constantly every day and well into every evening. Offering to-go orders and delivery service is our way of supporting our patrons just as they have supported us in 2020 and throughout the 100 years that preceded it.”

Customers can place pick-up orders at mussoandfrank.com and can either physically pick up their orders themselves or request that their order be delivered to their home.

The Hollywood hot spot briefly reopened its doors on June 26 after being closed for months due to the pandemic.

It was quickly shuttered after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered 19 counties — including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura — to shutter some indoor businesses for at least three weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Hollywood’s oldest restaurant, which opened in 1919, has long attracted an entertainment industry clientele, including Charlie Chaplin, Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable, Charlton Heston, Marilyn Monroe, Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Jimmy Stewart, Lauren Bacall, Elizabeth Taylor, Steve McQueen, Jack Nicholson and The Rolling Stones.

