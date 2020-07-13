LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The mother and stepfather of Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia have both been hospitalized and are on ventilators after testing positive for COVID-19.
“The COVID-19 health crisis is impacting our country, our city, and my family,” Garcia said in a statement to CBS2/KCAL 9. “Both my mother and my stepfather tested positive recently, and both are now hospitalized and on ventilators.”
Garcia says both are in stable condition. He said his mother is a healthcare worker who has worked at the same clinic for more than 25 years, and had been incredibly careful because she understood how serious the virus is.
The mayor said he and his husband, who have both recently tested negative, had not interacted directly with his parents in many weeks because of the virus.
As of Sunday, Long Beach reported 5,616 cases of COVID-19 and 149 deaths. The city says 97 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19.