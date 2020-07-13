LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers will be down another guard when the NBA season resumes at the end of this month after point guard Rajon Rondo suffered a broken right thumb during the team’s practice on Sunday.
According to ESPN, the 34-year-old Rondo is expected to undergo surgery to repair the fracture this week and be out for 6-8 weeks. The injury came in just the second day of practice for the team since arriving in Orlando to begin training camp.
Rondo missed time during the 2018-19 season with multiple injuries to that same right hand. This season, he has appeared in 48 games for the team coming off the bench in all but three of them. In 20.5 minutes per game, Rondo was averaging 7.1 points, five assists and three rebounds.
With Rondo out, the Lakers are now down two of their key rotation pieces at the guard spot after Avery Bradley opted out of playing in the NBA bubble. The team signed free agent J.R. Smith as Bradley’s replacement earlier last week.