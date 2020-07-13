Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As cases of coronavirus continue to rise in Los Angeles County, so does the demand for testing.
A long line of drivers waiting to get swabbed formed at Dodger Stadium on Monday, the city’s largest testing site.
Many people have complained that they have been unable to make an appointment at the busy test site.
Health officials have said they are working to ramp up testing sites to accommodate the heavy demand.
More information about testing in L.A. County can be found at corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing.