LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the closure Monday of all indoor operations at restaurants, bars, gyms, churches, malls, and other locations in 30 counties statewide, including Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange as officials say coronavirus cases are climbing higher statewide.

Under Newsom’s announcement, counties will be required to close indoor operations of restaurants, wineries, tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos, museums, card rooms and all bars. Worship centers, gyms, personal hair services, and indoor malls will also be required to close indoor operations.

The latest closure announcement comes as new COVID-19 cases in California hit a daily average of 8,211 over the past week.

As of Monday, Newsom said 6,485 were hospitalized across the state due to the coronavirus. The seven-day

rolling average of people testing positive for the virus was 7.7%, according to the governor.

Reiterating that the state’s enactment of health-restrictions was being handled with a “dimmer switch,”, Newsom said the severity of the orders can be adjusted upward or downward based on the latest virus statistics and “trendlines.”

“This virus is not going away anytime soon,” Newsom said. “I hope all of us recognize that if we were still connected to some notion that somehow when it gets warm it’s going to go away or somehow it’s going to take summer months or weekends off, this virus has done neither. You’ve seen parts of the country with very hot … weather where you’re seeing an increase in positivity rates, an increase in hospitalizations and ICUs. Here in the state of California as we’re seeing triple-digit weather in many parts of our state,

we’re still seeing an increase in the positivity rate, the community transmission. We’re seeing an increase in the spread of the virus.”