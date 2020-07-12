Comments
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — Authorities are asking for witnesses to come forward following a deadly shooting in the Cedar Pines Park area of San Bernardino County.
Twin Peaks deputies responded to a shooting call in the 22400 block of Glenwood Drive Saturday afternoon just after 4 p.m.
When they arrived, they located the victim who was later identified as Marc Angelucci.
Angelucci, authorities said, was found non-responsive and suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A motive for the shooting is unknown.
Anyone with more information about the incident was asked to call Det. Simon Demuri at (909) 387-3589. Callers can also remain anonymous by calling WeTip at 800-78CRIME or http://www.wetip.com.