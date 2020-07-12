SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County health officials on Saturday reported 814 new coronavirus cases and two additional deaths, which is down from the previous six days that each saw more than 1,000 new cases confirmed.
The countywide total now stands at 24,715 cases and 423 deaths to date. 212 of the total deaths came from residents of skilled nursing facilities, 15 were from assisted-living facilities, and two were homeless, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
The number of hospitalized patients rose from 671 to 675 on Saturday, and patients in intensive care also increased from 231 to 233.
County officials said 307,400 coronavirus tests have been administered during the pandemic and 10,197 recoveries have been documented.
There has been an increase in younger adults contracting coronavirus in Orange County, officials said.
“One of the interesting or concerning dynamics we’ve seen in the positivity rate over the last several weeks is we’ve seen this rise in new infections in the younger population, 17 to 24 and 24 to 34,” Orange County CEO Frank Kim said.
Orange County Health Care Agency director Dr. Clayton Chau said the county’s hospitals are preparing for a surge in patients. He encouraged seniors and residents with existing health issues to “stay at home as much as possible.”
So, with 423 deaths now, the chance of dying WITH covid is about 1 in 7,500… stop the panic.