LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Locals and travelers headed straight to the beach on Saturday as temperatures were heating up across Southern California.

Last weekend, beaches in Los Angeles County and Orange County were closed for the Fourth of July to help prevent the spread of coronavirus if crowds came out.

People have responded to beaches now being reopened this weekend and one lifeguard said they’re seeing the largest crowd of the year as pandemic concerns continue.

As a safety precaution, some beachgoers came out wearing face coverings and made sure to keep their distance from others in line with county directives.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday’s high reached 89 degrees in downtown Los Angeles, 99 in Pasadena, 105 in Van Nuys and 104 in Palmdale and Lancaster.

The NWS said the heat was caused by a strong upper level high centered over Arizona and New Mexico that will expand westward through Sunday before weakening a little on Monday.

The weather service continues to urge residents to stay hydrated, wear lightweight clothing, and to do strenuous exercise in the early morning or evening.

Several cooling centers were opened in Los Angeles County throughout the weekend to help accommodate residents dealing with the rising temperatures.

