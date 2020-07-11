LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Public health officials Saturday confirmed 57 new deaths and 2,916 new cases of COVID-19 in Los Angeles County.
In a press release, officials said 2,000 people are currently hospitalized. Of those, 27 percent are in the intensive-care unit, and 18 percent are on ventilators.
“This remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen four weeks ago,” the news release indicated.
“For those of you mourning the loss of a loved one from COVID-19, your community mourns with you,” said Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health. “This virus has taken a toll on all of us including our children.”
Ferrer cautioned:
“Wear your face covering and keep your distance whenever there are other people around that are not from your household,” she said. “We must work together to get back to being able to slow the spread. Unless we can do this, our recovery journey is in jeopardy.”
So far, there have been 130,242 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across LA County. Of those, 3,793 people have died.