LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are searching for a child accused of shooting a female to death in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting was reported around 12:15 p.m. at 14114 South Vermont Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A preteen boy identified as a suspect remains at large. The female victim is believed to be between 15 and 20 years old, according to officers.
“It started with an altercation between the two females,” said LAPD Officer Michael Chan. “The male (suspect) approached the female (victim) and shot her in the chest.”
The victim was pronounced dead at UCLA Medical Center shortly after. Her name was not released pending notification of family, police said.
