LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — The spcaLA has lowered its adoption fee to $25 between Friday and Sunday for dogs and cats at its Long Beach and Hawthorne shelters.

According to spcaLA, there are about 70 pets available for adoption at the two shelters.

The two shelters are among 160 throughout the United States and Canada participating in the “Empty the Shelters” event. Adoptions through the SPCA are normally $125 to $255.

The shelters are currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic, but available dogs or cats can be seen online at spcala.com/adoptable/.

Those interested in adopting can fill out an application and an adoption counselor will contact them to begin the adoption process.

Meanwhile, the Paula Kent Meehan Pet Care Foundation will be sponsoring “Pitapalooza” for all dogs that resemble pit bull-type dogs or pit bull mixed breed dogs.

The event offers discounted adoption fees at the four L.A. city animal shelters between Friday and Sunday.

“We have fantastic pets who are eager to be a part of your family,” said Brenda Barnette, LA Animal Services’ general manager. “Be a part of Pitapalooza by welcoming a new four-legged friend into your home.”

The dogs will be available for $72 to Los Angeles city residents, $52 to those who live outside the city and $100 for puppies.

Anyone interested in adopting from the four LA Animal Services centers can visit laanimalservices.com/adopt.

Adoption paperwork will be completed by phone and a pick-up appointment will be scheduled.

The LA Animal Services centers are open by appointment only.

