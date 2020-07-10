TORRANCE (CBSLA) — A Lyft driver was punched and spat at during a July trip in Torrance after the driver asked a passenger to put on a face covering, as required by Lyft.
According to the driver, Pedro Cubias, the passenger began to escalate the situation after a subsequent dispute over whether the driver took her to the correct destination.
The passenger can be seen in the video shouting and punching the driver multiple times.
But before leaving the vehicle, the passenger can be seen in the video spitting on the front passenger seat.
Lyft responded to the incident in a Thursday statement that said:
“Safety is fundamental to Lyft. The behavior shown in the video is unacceptable and has no place on the Lyft platform. Upon learning of the incident, we removed the rider from the Lyft community. We have been in touch with the driver to offer support and are in contact with law enforcement to assist with their investigation.”
The Torrance Police Department said it was investigating the incident.