LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a new emergency rent assistance program for residents of the city of Los Angeles, a program he said was the “largest rent assistance program in the country.”
Starting Monday, renters unable to pay their rent due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic will be able to apply for a temporary rent subsidy that will go straight to their landlords. The $103 million program is expected to help 50,000 households.
“It provides $2,000 to our hardest hit households,” Garcetti said. “It gives financial relief not only to those who rent, but those who rent to them.”
RELATED: Southern California Cities Offering Emergency Rental Assistance
To be eligible, tenants have to live in the city of Los Angeles, earn less than 80% of the area median income and show the financial impact of the virus.
“It doesn’t matter whether you’re a citizen, a non-citizen,” Garcetti said. “It doesn’t matter what your status is. Everybody can apply.”
Applications can be submitted online from 8 a.m. Monday through 11:59 p.m. Friday.
“It’s not first come, first served, so don’t worry when you apply next week,” Garcetti said. “We want to space out those applications as much as possible.”