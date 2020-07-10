LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County coroner Friday released the autopsy report for an 18-year-old man who was shot and killed by L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies last month in Gardena.

The report echoed the results of an independent autopsy which was released by the family of Andres Guardado earlier this week and determined that he was shot in the back five times.

L.A. County Medical Examiner Dr. Jonathan Lucas announced that he chose to defy a security hold placed on the autopsy report by the sheriff’s department and release it in the interests of the public.

“After careful thought and deliberation, I am releasing the autopsy report of Andres Guardado Pineda,” Lucas wrote in a statement. “In doing so, I have given careful consideration to the major variables in this case – supporting the administration of justice, as well as the public’s right to know. I do not believe that these are mutually exclusive ideals. Both are important, particularly amid the ongoing national discussion about race, policing and civil rights. I believe that government can do its part by being more timely and more transparent in sharing information that the public demands and has a right to see.”

The controversial shooting death of Guardado occurred on the evening of June 18, in the 400 block of Redondo Beach Boulevard.

According to the autopsy, which was completed June 22, Guardado was shot five times in the back and suffered two additional graze wounds to both his forearms. All five gunshot wounds were determined to be fatal. The cause of death, certified by the coroner Tuesday, was “multiple gunshot wounds.”

“The manner of death is homicide,” the autopsy determined.

No drugs or alcohol were found in Guardado’s system.

On the night of June 18, deputies patrolling in the area said they saw Guardado flash a gun and then run south between two businesses. Deputies gave chase, and after a short foot pursuit, Guardado was shot. He died at the scene.

Guardado was working as an informal security guard for the Freeway auto body shop at the time. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies recovered an unregistered handgun loaded with a large-capacity magazine. They also say he was not licensed and was not wearing a uniform.

According to the case report provided along with the autopsy results Friday, deputies claim that just prior to being shot, Guardado “reached into his waistband,” prompting them to open fire.

However, his family has repeatedly disputed the claim that he was armed.

“According to the family and best friends, he did not own a gun, did not have a gun, did not have access to a gun,” family attorney Adam Shea said at a June 30 news conference.

The family also claims witnesses told them Guardado was running from deputies when he was shot.

The family has demanded that security video from nearby businesses be released. Further complicating the issue is that sheriff’s deputies do not wear body cameras. The department is purportedly going to begin equipping its deputies with body cameras later this year.

In a virtual Compton City Council meeting on June 29, L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said that his investigators were still following leads from potential witnesses and he could not release any reports until those are complete.

“It can’t be made public until all the witnesses have been identified and been interviewed,” Villanueva said. “Otherwise, we’re gonna taint their testimony and we’re gonna have a compromised result.”