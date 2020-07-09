“In its continued effort in prioritizing the health and well-being of partners (employees) and customers, Starbucks today announced that beginning on July 15, it will be requiring customers to wear facial coverings while visiting all company-owned café locations in the US,” Starbucks said in a statement.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Starbucks will require customers to wear a facial covering in any company-owned stores starting July 15.
The company said customers not wearing a facial covering at locations where a local government mandate is not in place, will be able to order at the drive-thru, through curbside pickup or by delivery.
“The company is committed to playing a constructive role in supporting health and government officials as they work to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
Starbucks is the first national restaurant chain to require customers to wear masks.
