PASADENA (CBSLA) — Some parts of Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena will close starting Friday to allow restaurants to offer on-street dining.
Lisa Derderian, Pasadena public information officer, said that the efforts will help limit indoor dining services during the COVID-19 pandemic. Crews will begin reconfiguring the streets to hopefully be available for use by Saturday.
The lane closest to the north and south curbs between Madison and El Molina avenues will be closed, along with the lane closest to the south curb between Fair Oaks and Raymond avenues.
Union Street, west of Raymond Avenue, will also have one lane closed on its north side. One lane in each direction of Colorado Boulevard will be open for vehicles. Transit services will not be disrupted, Derderian said.
Pasadena is planning additional closures for on-street dining to be in place by July 25th:
— Colorado Boulevard between El Molino and Oak Knoll avenues
— the lane closest to the south curb of Colorado Boulevard between Oak Knoll and Hudson avenues
— the lane closest to the north curb of Colorado Boulevard between Fair Oaks and Raymond avenues
— the lane closest to the north curb of Colorado Boulevard between Raymond Avenue and Arroyo Parkway
— the lane closest to the north curb for a half-block of Green Street between Pasadena and De Lacey avenues
— the lane closest to the south curb of Green Street between De Lacey and Raymond avenues
