LAKE PIRU (CBSLA) — As the search for “Glee” actress Naya Rivera continued Thursday, Ventura County officials released the 911 call made after her 4-year-old son was found on a boat on the lake.

“The emergency is that we have a missing person,” an employee of the rental boat business said. “We found a little girl in one of the boats by herself, and her mom is nowhere to be found.”

The caller initially assumed Rivera’s child, a 4-year-old boy, was a little girl because of his long hair.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department also released security video of 33-year-old Rivera and her child getting into the boat together Wednesday afternoon. There was nobody else seen getting in the boat.

Rivera’s son was found Wednesday afternoon sleeping in the boat wearing a life jacket and an adult-sized lifejacket was also found in the boat.

“We’ve had no indication, after talking to her son, that Ms. Rivera made it to shore,” Sgt. Kevin Donoghue, of VCSD, said.

Deputies said Rivera had experience navigating Lake Piru, but even the most experienced swimmers could succumb to the lake’s dangerous rip currents or get tangled up in debris.

Officials said Rivera was presumed dead Thursday and the search and rescue effort had turned into a search and recovery effort.