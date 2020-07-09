Comments
RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) – A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck Riverside in the early morning hours Thursday.
The earthquake hit at 3:03 a.m. in the community of Pedley, about 4.1 miles southeast of downtown Riverside, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The epicenter of the earthquake was near the intersection of California and Bolton avenues, near Challen Park.
The quake struck at a depth of 2.98 miles.
646 people had reported feeling the quake, from as far west as Newport Beach and downtown Los Angeles as of 4:30 a.m., per USGS.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.