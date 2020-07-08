Comments
SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — After reopening last month, youth sports practices, team drills and training have been postponed once again in Orange County following amended state guidance.
As of Wednesday, youth sports activities including practices will be postponed until further direction is provided from the State.
The county had reopened youth sports practice, team drills and training less than a month ago on June 15.
There is currently no scheduled time by which the state will reopen youth sports.
For more information about Orange County’s response to COVID-19, visit ochealthinfo.com.