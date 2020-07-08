INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — A worker died at the SoFi Stadium construction site in Inglewood after exhibiting “signs of a health issue.”
Simon Leo Fite, 32, of Compton, died just before 5 p.m., according to Turner-AECOM Hunt, the joint venture building the future home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers.
A statement from the company said that onsite EMT and local paramedics responded to the site after Fite’s co-workers called for help, but he died of what appeared to be “a personal health-related cause.” An autopsy on Fite is pending.
Counseling was provided to the workers, and work was briefly paused on the stadium in Fite’s memory.
Fite’s death is just over a month after an iron worker, Juan Becerra, fell at least 110 feet from the stadium’s roof and died. The state division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating that death.
