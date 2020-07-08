NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — A woman suffered second-degree burns Wednesday in after a Northridge home went up in flames.
According to the Los Angeles Fire Department, the fire started shortly before 7 p.m. at a one-story home in the 8900 block of North Wilbur Avenue.
Paramedics took the woman to a nearby hospital in unknown condition. There were no other injuries reported.
According to the fire department, the fire was started by a barbecue with flames spreading to the home and causing extensive damage.
“Many people are surprised to learn that grills, barbecues and hibachis are involved in approximately 10,600 home fires annually in the United States, that lead to an average of 10 civilian fire deaths and cause more than $149 million in direct property damage,” Brian Humphrey, an LAFD spokesperson said in a statement. “In this case, a woman suffered painful burns, but is thankfully expected to survive.”