Comments
PALMDALE (CBSLA) — California State Assemblyman Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) has been hospitalized since Sunday with complications from COVID-19.
In a Facebook post, Chief of Staff George Andrews said the 61-year old lawmaker was receiving “excellent treatment” at Palmdale Regional Medical Center and was expected to make a full recovery.
Lackey’s hospitalization comes days after it was announced that the capitol building would be closed and sanitized after a number of employees tested positive for coronavirus, including Assemblywoman Autumn Burke (D-Inglewood).
It was not immediately known where Lackey contracted the illness or when he tested positive.