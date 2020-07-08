LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A church in North Hollywood issued a statement on Facebook to atone for volunteers who posted “No Trespassing” signs because a Black woman was sitting under a tree on its property.

Video taken by the woman was posted on social media by her friend Thaddeus Shafer and showed the volunteers nailing the “No Trespassing” sign to the tree.

Black woman: exists white dude: ALL LIVES MATTER pic.twitter.com/bCP6EB38HB — Thaddeus Shafer (@TadShafer) July 8, 2020

“But see I’m clearly not bothering anyone, I’m clearly sitting here doing work, so this is in excess of anything that needs to happen,” the woman says. She was identified by others as Alex Marshall-Brown, a Black actress and stuntwoman. After she asks a man seen using a nail gun to attach the sign to a tree if he brought out the sign just for her, and he confirms it, she says, “so unwelcoming.”

At one point, he faces her and holds up a hand and says, “All lives matter.” She replies, “I said nothing about any lives, sir.”

“They don’t know why she was here,” Shafer said. “She could have needed a moment of rest or a moment where she was close to God. To take that and make her feel so unwelcome, to literally say you are not welcome here.”

The video identifies the church as St. Paul First Lutheran Church in North Hollywood, which took to Facebook to address the incident. The statement acknowledged the incident was not handled “in a way representative of the church or the school” and said the volunteers involved in the incident have stepped down from their positions.

“The disrespect demonstrated by the individuals does not represent the attitude of St. Paul’s First,” St. Paul’s school’s acting Principal Santiago Botero said in the statement. “I was out of town at the time of the incident, but I believe it could’ve and should’ve been handled more respectfully.”

While the church has a policy against loitering within a certain radius of the church’s school for the safety of the children in response to incidents of vandalism, Botero said Marshall-Brown was clearly not harming any person or property.

“I am personally offended by what I saw in the video and would like to apologize on behalf of St. Paul’s First,” he said in the statement. “As Christians, it is our duty to demonstrate to others the love and mercy that Christ shows to us. Unfortunately, this did not happen yesterday.”