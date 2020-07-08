RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A 45-year-old Moreno Valley woman, who earlier this year pled guilty to 17 counts of animal cruelty, was sentenced Wednesday to three years felony probation.
In addition to the probation term, Kristen Gotangco will also have to take part in the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s work-release program in lieu of a one-year jail sentence. She will have to remain employed, enroll in school or participate in other approved activities.
According to sheriff’s officials and Moreno Valley Animal Control, nearly 100 adult felines and kittens were found last July in a home on the 22000 block of La Jolla Circle, near TownGate Memorial Park.
Deputies were called to the location after a neighbor complained of a foul odor that raised public health concerns and found cats caged in filthy conditions — a number of which were dead at the scene or had to be euthanized as a result of their poor health.
Ultimately, 16 cats and kittens were rehabilitated and put up for adoption last July.
Prior to her arrest, Gotangco had no prior documented felony or misdemeanor convictions in Riverside County.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)