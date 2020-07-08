Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 53-year-old man was killed early Wednesday after an assault in Lancaster.
The incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. in the 200 block of East Avenue K.
According to deputies, three men approached the victim and one of them punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
The relationship between the suspects, who have not yet been arrested, is unclear.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
For anonymous tips, calls can be sent to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
