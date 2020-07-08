LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials reported 65 additional coronavirus deaths Wednesday and 2,496 new cases following Tuesdays’s record number of cases.
The county’s totals now stand at 3,642 deaths and 123,004 cases.
“We are seeing a sharp increase in community transmission,” said L.A. County Public Health Director Dr. Barbara Ferrer.
Ferrer also announced the county has launched an updated data portal to make it easier for people to obtain accurate information on data points across the county.
According to Ferrer, inspectors said they witnessed high rates of compliance over the July 4th weekend.
Out of the 1,101 businesses visited, 99% complied with health orders and 98% practiced safe physical distancing.
Out of the customers, 99% wore proper face coverings. All bars, breweries and wineries visited were also closed in compliance with safety orders.
All testing appointments are booked throughout the remainder of the week due in part to city and county closing sites over the holiday weekend.
The mismatch between supply and demand has also impacted the number of appointments available.
The county announced they will be adding additional slots at testing sites and add more county-funded test sites focused in vulnerable areas.
In the last three weeks, 18 new sites have been added.