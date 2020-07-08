Comments
FULLERTON (CBSLA) — An infant died Wednesday after being left in a hot car in Fullerton, police said.
Officers were called to the scene at about 3:34 p.m. to the scene in the 400 block of West Wilshire Avenue.
According to the Fullerton Police Department, the child was believed to have been left in a vehicle for an extended period of time and died as a result of the heat that built up inside the car.
The investigation was ongoing, but police said the believed the child’s death was an accident.