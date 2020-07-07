HIGHLAND (CBSLA) — A Highland man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old girl on June 29.
Brian Petit, 40, was arrested and charged with vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing injury/death on Tuesday after being interviewed by Highland detectives.
Petit was booked into the Central Detention Center.
According to detectives, a search warrant was issued for a residence in the 7400 block of Fire Oak Drive in the city of Highland, where officials located a vehicle in the garage that had damage consistent with the initial investigation.
On June 29, deputies were called to the intersection of Church Street and Glenheather Drive at about 8:30 p.m. Monday, where they found an unresponsive 11-year-old girl on the side of the road. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The girl was identified as Annika Fullerton of Denver, Colo. She had come to town with her mother to visit with family, and was out for a walk with two cousins at the time of the crash.
Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the traffic collision is urged to contact Deputy T. Houn or the Highland Police detective bureau at (909) 425-9793.