ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Angels will open their season July 24 at Oakland with cutouts of fans in the stands, Major League Baseball announced.

Local health and safety guidelines prohibit fans from attending games at the Oakland Coliseum this season – but fans can still make their presence known by buying a cutout of themselves.

Cutouts are $89 each for general fans and $49 each for A’s Access members. The $129 cutouts that will be placed in the “Foul Ball Zone” are sold out.

Each cutout will remain in the ballpark for the 2020 season, and fans can pick them up the following season. And with every purchase of a cutout, fans will receive two tickets to the first exhibition game at the Coliseum during the 2021 season. Proceeds from the Coliseum Cutouts will benefit the Oakland A’s Community Fund.

This will be the fourth consecutive year the Angels have begun a season in the Oakland Coliseum. The Angels would become the first team to start

four consecutive seasons in the same road stadium.

Following a four-game series in Oakland, the Angels will play their home opener July 28 against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium.

The Angels’ 60-game schedule consists of 40 games against American League West teams and 20 against National League West teams. The Angels will start off with exhibition games July 20 at San Diego, July 21 at Dodger Stadium, and July 22 at Angel Stadium against San Diego.

The Angels will play interleague games at Angel Stadium Aug. 14-16 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Aug. 17-18 against the San Francisco Giants, Sept. 2-3 against the San Diego Padres and Sept. 15-17 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

When the Angels play at Angel Stadium Aug. 28 against the Seattle Mariners, they will also mark Jackie Robinson Day, which is usually celebrated on April 15.

