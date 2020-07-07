Comments
OAKLAND (CBSLA) — Dr. Michael Drake was named the first Black president of the University of California system Tuesday.
This just in: The University of California Board of Regents have announced the appointment of Michael V. Drake, M.D., as the 21st president of UC’s world-renowned system. Learn more: https://t.co/nXBvubvmuD pic.twitter.com/kSitXXBrkF
— UC Newsroom (@UC_Newsroom) July 8, 2020
Drake previously served as chancellor at UC Irvine from 2005-2014 before taking on the role of president of The Ohio State University — a role he retired from last month.
Drake was unanimously approved as the new UC system president by the board of regents early Tuesday evening.
He succeeds Janet Napolitano, who had held the role since 2013.