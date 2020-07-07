CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
TWENTYNINE PALMS (CBSLA) — A shelter-in-place order for the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms has been lifted after reports of an active shooter Tuesday.

Gunshots were first reported at about 6:30 a.m. The Marine Corps says military police immediately cordoned off the area. At 9:30 a.m., the Marines said one person had sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound. That person is being taken to a medical facility.

The Marines say no other injuries have been reported.

The base, located about 150 miles east of Los Angeles in the Mojave Desert, is the largest Marine Corps base in the world at 932 square miles.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.

