LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Firefighters early Tuesday afternoon were battling a brush fire possibly linked to a transformer explosion in the Mission Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.
The fire was reported at 11:40 a.m. in the 15000 block of West Mission Hills Road, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
It was burning in the area of the Providence Holy Cross Medical Center. One building was exposed, the fire department said. It’s unclear if the exposed building belongs to the hospital.
Firefighters discovered the blaze after initially being called to a report of an explosion.
A transformer explosion may have preceded the fire and also downed power lines in the process, LAFD said.
The fire was burning in trees and medium brush and was moving in a westerly direction. By 1 p.m., LAFD declared the blaze out and that it had been limited to three acres.
No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.
Just a few miles away, another grass fire broke out in Arleta about an hour later. It’s not known if the Arleta blaze may have been sparked by the Mission Hills fire.
