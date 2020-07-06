Comments
CRESTLINE (CBSLA) — A rock climber is recovering after falling from Crestline-area cliff and needing a hand from San Bernardino County Fire’s mountain crews.
Authorities say the man had been climbing in the area of the old Cliffhanger restaurant along Highway 18 near Crestline Saturday afternoon when he fell 30 feet and was injured.
Crews made their way to area and found the man injured. Because of the terrain, San Bernardino County Fire officials say a helicopter rescue was not possible, so crews instead used a rope rescue system to access and haul the man from the rock face.
The rescue operation took an hour and a half, and ended with the man being loaded into an ambulance to be taken to a local trauma center in stable condition.