COMPTON (CBSLA) – At least one person was wounded in a car-to-car shooting in Compton late Sunday night.
The shooting occurred at East 154th Street and South Avalon Boulevard just before 11 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
At least one person was rushed to a hospital. The victim’s condition, age and gender were not immediately disclosed.
The circumstances of the shooting and motive for it were not confirmed. No arrests have been made.
It’s unclear if investigators have identified a suspect.