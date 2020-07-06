LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles has regained 16,000 jobs in May, but remains down more than 252,000 jobs since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a map released by City Controller Ron Galperin.

Galperin’s “COVID-19 Job Losses in L.A.” map was first released last month, showing job losses in March and April, and has been updated to reflect slight gains as businesses started to reopen in May.

According to the map, the bulk of job losses are in accommodation and food services with 75,042 jobs lost, followed by 45,391 jobs lost in the information sector. Retail remains down 28,327 jobs.

Geographically, neighborhoods like the Hollywood Hills, Hollywood, Toluca Lake and Studio City have been hit hardest.

Accommodation and food services gained 5,000 jobs, or 3% in May, but with infections and hospitalizations forcing the state to ramp up restrictions on bars and indoor dining, those gains could be reversed, Galperin said.

Waste management gained 4,700 jobs or 4% in May, during which time construction and manufacturing also saw gains. However, accelerated job losses were also seen in the information and education sectors.

Los Angeles neighborhoods have an estimated 15% to 20.4% fewer jobs now than they did before COVID-19, with a citywide average of 17% fewer jobs, according to Galperin.

