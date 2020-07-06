SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly brought a 5-acre brush fire under control in the Newhall area of Santa Clarita Monday morning, on the edge of the Angeles National Forest.
The Cambria Fire erupted near the 25000 block of Pacy Street, near Placerita Canyon, sometime before 9:20 a.m.
According to the Los Angeles County Fire Department, the blaze was burning in medium brush and was initially threatening structures.
However, just before 10 a.m., firefighters had stopped the fire’s forward progress at 5 acres. No structures were damaged.
Crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours to reinforce containment lines and monitor for hot spots and flare ups.
Amid hot, dry conditions, several brush fires have sparked up in the region over the July 4th holiday weekend, including a 1,300-acre wildfire which erupted Sunday afternoon between Santa Clarita and Agua Dulce. The Soledad Fire was 30% contained Monday. Several homes remained under evacuation.