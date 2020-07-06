Comments
SHADOW HILLS (CBSLA) — Firefighters were battling a 5-acre brush fire burning along La Tuna Canyon Road in Shadow Hills Monday afternoon.
Officials said La Tuna Canyon Road, south of the 210 Freeway, remained closed in both directions.
Shortly after 4 p.m., fire officials said forward progress of the fire had been stopped after about one hour fire crews from Los Angeles Fire Department, the L.A. County Fire Department and the Angeles National Forest firefighters.
The fire had been burning in a medium-to-heavy brush area about a half mile south of the 210 Freeway.
There were no injuries, no structure damage and no evacuations ordered.
There was no word on what sparked the fire.