LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Major League Baseball announced its schedule for the 2020 season Monday with the Dodgers playing 60 spectator-free games against divisional opponents and American League West clubs during a shortened season.

Los Angeles will kick off the 2020 season on Thursday, July 23 against the San Francisco Giants on Opening Day in a nationally televised 7:08 p.m. game at Dodger Stadium.

The game kicks off the first of 40 divisional games against the Giants, Diamondbacks, Padres and Rockies.

The Dodgers will close the season with their regular-season finale on Sunday, Sept. 27 against the Angels at Dodger Stadium.

The Southern California rivals will face off six times in 2020. The Dodgers’ west coast schedule also includes interleague games against the Astros, Athletics, Mariners and Rangers.

Dodger Stadium will also host three exhibition games in preparation for the season on Sunday, July 19 and Monday, July 20 vs. the D-backs, and Tuesday, July 21 vs. the Angels.

With the exception of several exclusive national broadcasts, Dodger games will be televised on Spectrum SportsNet LA. SportsNet LA.

Based on the health circumstances created by the COVID-19 pandemic along with governmental directives prohibiting large gatherings, Dodger Stadium will be unable to host fans at the start of the season.

The Dodgers are providing ticketholders with an account credit for 2020 tickets, parking and All-Star Week events, which can be applied towards tickets and prepaid parking through the 2021 season.

More information will be sent to ticketholders, including instructions on how to request a refund.

A printable version of Los Angeles’ 2020 preliminary schedule is attached and can also be found online at http://www.dodgers.com/schedule.