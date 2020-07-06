LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The largest coronavirus testing site in Los Angeles located at Dodger Stadium remained closed Monday with plans to reopen Tuesday, the city confirmed.
In a Monday afternoon press conference, L.A. county medical services director Dr. Christina Ghaly Ghaly said the county was working to provide more testing availability this week, acknowledging that the city had closed the Dodger Stadium site.
She referred questions about the closure to the city, which operates the site.
The city acknowledged the closure but had no immediate reason for why it was closed.
A statement from Maror Garcetti’s office said, “Today three City testing locations are open, with nearly 100 State, County and private provider testing locations open across LA County.”
“The Dodger Stadium location was not scheduled to be open today but it will be open tomorrow. No appointments were canceled. City sites provided 2,800 tests today and will provide 80,000 tests this week.”
The Mayor’s office also stated that there were never any appointments scheduled for Monday.
More information about testing in L.A. County can be found at corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing..