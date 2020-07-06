LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Atwater Village cinematographer Antonio Cisneros lost a friend to coronavirus and has decided to be more proactive in solutions to help find a vaccine. His solution involves a controversial method: volunteering to be infected.

It’s part of the “COVID-19 Human Challenge Trials” initiative from researchers and scientists through a platform called 1 Day Sooner.

The website prompts potential participants to check a box that states, “I am interested in being exposed to the coronavirus to speed up vaccine development.”

Signees are not legally bound to getting infected, and the website states that signing up at this point is only an expression of interest. A formal process for selecting participants and having them consent to the trial is expected to follow.

“The sooner we figure out a vaccine, the sooner it will be helpful to the planet because the numbers are just so high,” Cisneros said.

Cisneros said putting himself at risk is his way of looking out for the most vulnerable people in the population, like his aging parents.

“The people who are most affected, who are most in danger of getting sick and dying aren’t being protected and I’m outraged and angry because of it. You need to be selfless, you need to be responsible for all of your community, not just yourself,” Cisneros said.

With a research model based on infecting people, there is a risk involved that goes without saying. For Cisneros and the more than 30,000 people from 140 countries who have already signed up as volunteers, they’re hoping the payoff will be worth it.

Cisneros, aware of the concern his participation could cause, says he will only tell his loved ones about the trial if he is formally selected.

“I have not told my family, I am not planning to until I get cast into doing a trial. I don’t want to argue with my mother for the next couple of months,” Cisneros said.

The research group plans to minimize the risk to volunteers by selecting relatively young participants without underlying health conditions and keeping the patients isolated and under constant observation.

Ultimately, policymakers will have to decide if they will greenlight human trials for coronavirus.