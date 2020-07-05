Comments
SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A brush fire burning in Santa Clarita on Sunday afternoon near Soledad Canyon Road has shut down north and southbound lanes of the 14 Freeway.
As of 4:46 p.m., the fire was 400 acres and the Los Angeles County Fire Department said it has the potential for 1,000 acres.
The fire started burning roughly five to seven acres at 4 p.m.
At last check, no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.
There was no word of any evacuations.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.