SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A brush fire burning in Santa Clarita on Sunday afternoon near Soledad Canyon Road has shut down north and southbound lanes of the 14 Freeway.

As of 4:46 p.m., the fire was 400 acres and the Los Angeles County Fire Department said it has the potential for 1,000 acres.

The fire started burning roughly five to seven acres at 4 p.m.

At last check, no structures were threatened and no injuries were reported.

There was no word of any evacuations.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

