LENNOX (CBSLA) — A 26-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run crash in the unincorporated area of Lennox, officials said Sunday.
The crash happened Saturday just after 9:30 p.m. at 105th Street east of Hawthorne Boulevard in the South Bay.
Authorities say the victim — identified as Victor Torres Carrillo — had ignited a firework and tripped while attempting to get out of the roadway. That’s when a car traveling at a high rate of speed struck him, and left the scene.
Carrillo died at the scene of blunt force trauma.
No arrests have been made. The suspect vehicle was described as a black sedan (either a Ford Mustang or a Chevrolet Camaro), according to witness accounts.
Anyone with information regarding this traffic collision was asked to contact Officers Vance Perreria or Karina Malkandueva at (310) 642-3939.