SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — A death investigation has been launched after authorities say a body was discovered on the California shoreline of the Colorado River.
The discovery was made around 7:30 p.m. last Thursday, July 2nd. It was then that the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department received information that a body had been discovered approximately a half-mile south of Blankenship Bend.
Deputies say the identity of the victim is pending identification by the coroner.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement Unit at (760) 326-9200.