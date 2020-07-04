Comments
MAYWOOD (CBSLA) — Police were pursuing a stolen Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance on Saturday night during a busy Fourth of July weekend in the southeast Los Angeles area.
The ambulance sped through South Gate, Bell, Vernon and Maywood. At some points, the vehicle drove on the wrong side of the road.
Illegal fireworks could be seen going off near the stolen ambulance at some parts during the pursuit.
The vehicle came to a stop around 9:30 p.m. and a female suspect ran out of the ambulance.
