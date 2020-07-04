Comments
NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Residents in the Balboa Peninsula are left reeling this morning after high tide and high surf caused massive flooding in their community.
The high tide Friday night flooded Newport Beach, peaking at 8:30 p.m. at about six and a half feet. The ocean waves even destroyed a sailboat.
A high surf advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service through noon on Monday warning that the waves and surf of 5-7 feet with sets of 8-feet were likely.
Witnesses say they could hear the waves crashing over the beach for several minutes.
“It hasn’t done this for probably about 30 years so this is very unusual to have it come off the ocean,” one witness said.
The high tide is expected to continue through the weekend.
Heck of a full moon last night, also.